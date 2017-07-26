KHAIRPUR - A youth was shot dead by unidentified persons near here on Monday night.

According to B-section police, the attackers fired at a youth Gull Bahar Metlo near Sim Shakh. Resultantly, he was critically injured and was rushed to Civil Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

However, the assailants managed to escape from the scene.

Police handed over the body to his family after postmortem from the hospital. However, it did not register the case till the filing of this story.

Woman moves court

against her husband

A woman filed a petition in the court here on Tuesday for registration of an FIR against her husband and others for attempting to murder her. According to details, one Basheer Ahmed Shah of village Nokar Shar of taluka Kotdiji had filed a petition in the court of district and session judge in which he had alleged that Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Dr Ghulam Jaffar Soomro, Lady Medical Officer Dr Seema, Jameel Shar (husband), Mehrab Shar, Gull Muhammad Shar, Dur Muhammad Shar, Ghulam Ali Shar and Leemo Shar held a jirga and declared his sister Seema Shar Kari and tried to kill her by given her a poison.

The district and session judge Khairpur Syed Ghulam Shah after listening to the arguments of the consul admitted the application and called SHO Kotdiji and nominated the accused.