karachi - Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi has said that Pakistani elite class and varsities have a great responsibility to contribute in welfare and community service.

She was expressing her views while distributing Eid gifts among the children admitted at the National Institute of Child Health, Karachi.

This was an initiative of the faculty members/alumni and students of Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE) and University of Karachi. KU- DIHE disaster management team consisting of its faculty and students also sent Eid gifts and food bags to the disease disaster affected families of Tharparkar district.

“On this auspicious occasion of Eid, we must not forget those who are not able to celebrate Eid due to their economic or health issues. We all are lucky that we got this chance to serve our society by doing these sorts of activities. Pakistan is the among the world’s most charity giving nations, our welfare organisations are famous worldwide,” she held.

“Service and welfare of humanity is a great cause. One who helps the oppressed and sick people is the best among people. Charity grows out of faith in good. If each member of a society has faith in welfare and charity, the society can flourish speedily. Islam has stressed a lot upon the welfare of humanity. We should try to become ambassadors of welfare in our society by helping the underprivileged taking it as our national duty.”

The team also visited Darul-Sakun to distribute the Eid gifts among the special needs children. Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi committed to continue these activities in future and urged the varsities to promote welfare and community service in order to create a welfare society.

“Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education has initiated a one credit hour course of Community Service in its curriculum in which every enrolled student of the institute has to work in a welfare organisation for a specific period of time,” she informed. She was joined by faculty members of DIHE and a large number of students from DIHE and KU.

Our Staff Reporter