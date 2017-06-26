KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah spent a day with Pakistan Navy troops deployed in coastal areas of Balochistan comprising Jiwani, Pasni, Gwadar and Ormara.

A PN statement here on Sunday said that Admiral Zakaullah visited naval installations at Jiwani and interacted with the officers and men.

During interaction, the Admiral applauded their professionalism and dedication in safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country.

While citing the recent terrorist attack on PN vehicle, Naval Chief said that cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dent our morale and no stone will be left unturned to neutralize the country from all forms of terrorism.

Subsequently, Chief of the Naval staff went to Gwadar where he had Iftaar with PN personnel stationed at Gwadar port and other PN units.

Naval Chief, while lauding professionalism and commitment of the deployed troops, expressed his entire satisfaction on the port security measures and operational preparedness of PN in area of responsibility.

Later, in the evening, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah visited Jinnah Naval Base Ormara and spent night at the base.

In the morning, Naval Chief had sehri with the troops. During his interaction with the troops, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah expressed his satisfaction over their operational readiness and preparedness.

He also visited Pakistan Navy ship Muhafiz and boarded PNS Shamsheer where he had detailed interaction with officers and men while at sea. Naval Chief highly appreciated their dedication and devotion to the duty in order to make Maritime frontiers of the country impregnable.

APP