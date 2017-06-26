MIRPURKHAS - One person was killed and eight others, including women and children, were seriously injured in a road accident on Ring Road here on Sunday.

Reports say that a speeding car was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction due to which one of the occupants of the car, Muhammad Hashim Arisar, died on the spot, while eight persons sustained serious wounds.

They were rushed to Civil Hospital where they were provided first aid. Those injured included Muhammad Umer, Umair, Adil, Quratul Aeen and Aarfa.

Four of the seriously injured were referred to LMUH Hyderabad. It has been learnt that those died and injured belonged to Kapri Mori.