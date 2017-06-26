KARACHI - In the wake of countrywide security threats, security has been beefed up in the entire province, particularly in Karachi where more than 15,000 law enforcers will perform duties during Eid days.

Eid prayers will be held at more than 4,341 locations, including 3,664 masajids, 447 eidgahs and open areas and 230 imambargahs and jamaat khanas in three zones of the city – East, West and South.

According to a statement issued by Central Police Office, around 9135 policemen, including officers, will be on special duties on three days of Eid to maintain the law and order situation.

Other than this, personnel from six platoons of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) and Reserve Force from district headquarters will also be performing duties.

Sources in police informed that intelligence agencies had warned of possible terrorist activities during Eid days. They fear Eid congregations may be targeted.

Sindh Rangers and police have been put in a state of high alert to avoid any untoward incident.

Ordering that strict security measures be taken during the Eid days, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja has directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to remain in close coordination with their respective district wireless control rooms about the situation in their areas.

Chairing a meeting here at the CPO on Sunday, the IGP directed that patrolling, snap checking and other security measures be taken and no duty point be left unattended.

He also directed the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads during the Eid days.

Relevant police officials have been asked to formulate a contingency plan, keeping in view the information obtained from the already arrested terrorists and criminals. Khawaja has also issued directives to beef up security at all the entry and exit points of the city.

“Check-posts should also be set up on the highways to protect the passengers arriving and leaving the city ahead of Eidul Fitr,” the IGP ordered.

Provincial Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial has also directed that foolproof security arrangements be put in place for the Eidul Fitr prayers and congregations in the entire province. “Besides police, the special branch of police have also been directed to keep surveillance and thoroughly search masajids, imambargahs, shrines, graveyards and Eidul Fitr congregations in the entire province,” reads a statement issued by Sindh home minister’s spokesperson.

He also warned Range and Zonal DIGs of consequences if they were found to be negligent, especially during Eid congregations.

Besides Eidul Fitr congregations, the home minister has also ordered that foolproof security arrangements be made for the parks and other public places.

Our Staff Reporter