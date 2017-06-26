MIRPURKHAS - About a dozen power transformers are out of order in different parts of the city as a result of which citizens remain deprived of power for large part of the day.

Residents of different localities held a demonstration at Lalchandabad to protest against the Hesco’s failure to arrange replacements for the faulty transformers or to repair the existing transformers.

The protesters raised slogans against the Hesco authorities. They also burnt tyres in protest.

Talking to media persons, they alleged that inflated bills were issued to consumers even without any cause to cover the line losses and power theft. This is injustice with us, they said.

They blamed Hesco XEN and SDOs for issuing detection bills of millions of rupees to the consumers each month, saying these were illegal.

They warned Hesco officials that although they were suffering, but they should remain ready to face the consequences if faulty transformers were not repaired immediately or these were not replaced.

They demanded the Hesco chief to order impartial inquiry into the matter and punish the responsible employees.





Our Staff Reporter