SHIKARPUR - Keeping in view the fact that Shikarpur district is one of sensitive districts in Sindh, and has already come under terrorist attacks several times, security has been beefed up to cope with any untoward incident during Eid days.

While many terrorists have been arrested and explosive material has also been seized from them, the security alert remains high, particularly if recent terrorist attacks that have hit Parachinar, Quetta and Karachi are kept in mind, in which several innocent persons have lost their lives.

Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza on Sunday directed the Municipal Committee to keep the city clean and streetlights functional.

Besides Shikarpur SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui also chaired a high-level meeting at Police Headquarters, which was attended by all DSPs and SHOs.

The SSP ordered that security be increased in and around the mosques and imambargahs during Eidul Fitr prayers across the district.

According to an official, the SSP directed the officers to remain present at SP Office on Eidul Fitr.

It is reminded here that a terrorist had blown himself up last year on Eidul Azha while another was nabbed by law enforcement agencies with the help of people when they tried to enter the imambargah situated in Khanpur Town during Eid prayers.

One policeman was killed while 12 persons, including policemen, had sustained wounds in the incident.

Later, an Anti Terrorism Court [ATC] had handed down capital punishment to the arrested terrorist, Usman Pathan, and other terrorists, who are still at large.

MIRPURKHAS: Security has been beefed up in the district on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, particularly in view of bomb explosions and armed attacks in the country.

The law-enforcement agencies have intensified patrolling while policemen as well as Rangers personnel have been deployed on main chowks, bazaars and markets to keep an eye on miscreants. Security has also been tightened in the surroundings of eidgahs while all people will be subjected to body search by police before entering an eidgah or a mosque for offering Eid prayers.

SSP Kamran Nawaz and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon visited markets, bazaars and other public places and checked the security arrangements.

Policemen in plainclothes have also been deployed to keep an eye on the troublemakers. Ladies constables have also been assigned duties to avert any untoward incident.

Our Staff Reporter