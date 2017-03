KARACHI: Six women were arrested for shoplifting in Korangi and Landhi on Saturday night.

According to the Awami Colony police, the women stated that they had looted dozens of shops in various areas. They would hide the stolen things in their chadors and escape.

Asif Khan, a trader, had filed a complaint due to which the police took action against the women.

A number of stolen things were also recovered from their possession.