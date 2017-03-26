KARACHI - The Karachi chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday launched a protest campaign against the K-Electric (KE) and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) over a recent increase in power tariff for consumers of the Sindh capital.

JI workers and supporters held demonstrations against the private power company at more than 50 places across the city, including Lyari, Kala Pul Gizri, Baloch Colony, Shireen Jinnah, Baldia, Sher Shah, Shah Faisal Colony, Khokra Park, Landhi, Korangi, Korangi Crossing, Cattle Colony. The main demonstration was staged on Shahrah-e-Quaideen, outside the K-Electric offices.

The participants in the protest demonstrations were carrying banners and placards inscribed with various slogans. They chanted slogans against Nepra for allegedly providing shelter to K-Electric with regard to an increase in the power tariff and demanded that the government take notice of the issue on an immediate basis.

Addressing the demonstration, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that K-Electric was involved in corrupt practices under the nose of the regulating authority, but Nepra had kept silent on the issue instead of taking action against the company distributing power to Karachiites.

“We had had enough and this attitude of the private power company would not be tolerated anymore,” he said, adding that the JI had initiated the protest drive against wrongdoings of K-Electric and it would stage a sit-in on Shahrah-e-Quaideen on March 31.

He said that at the time of KESC`s privatisation, the administration of the private power company had distributed money to various political parties to keep them silent and started the episode of atrocities against the people of Karachi later. The Jamaat-e-Islami is not for sale, he said. It is raising its voice against K-Electric’s wrongdoings from the day one, he said.

Terming K-Electric an offshore company, the JI leader said the private power company was not paying any taxes, but even then it had to pay a debt of Rs124 billion. He held KE and corrupt politicians responsible for the miseries of more than 20 million residents of Karachi who had been facing a continuous mental and physical trauma due to the greed of K-Electric. “It is unfortunate that regulatory authorities are supporting illegal moves of KE,” he said.

He said that an impression had been given that tariff had been cut, but in fact the tariff had been increased by Rs1.90 per unit for those using 201 to 300 units and 90 paisa per unit for those using one to 100 units of electricity. He further said that KE had been looting people through overbilling, overcharging and unannounced power outages in the name of faults.

Turning his guns to the Sindh government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), he said the PPP and its former partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had allowed the private power company to carry on its illegal activities. They oppose protests against KE, he said. The JI is the only party, which has raised this issue at every forum and is fighting the case of the Karachiites in Nepra and the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he added. JI leaders Younus Barai, Imran Shahid, Najeeb Ayoubi and others also spoke on the occasion.