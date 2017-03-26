KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has vowed to promote an investor-friendly climate in Karachi in fulfilment of the desire of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who wants to see the country's biggest city returning to its old image of 'the city of lights' and hub of commercial activity.

In an exclusive interview in Washington, the governor talked about his vision to transform the violence-prone city and once again make it attractive for foreign and domestic investment.

"The prime minister has the desire to transform Karachi into 'the city of lights' again and make it conducive to investment," the governor said. Citing PM's directives, he said that he would make all possible efforts to make the city an attractive destination for business activity.

Although maintenance of law and order in provinces was the responsibility of the provincial governments, yet he would coordinate with the chief minister and the director general of the Sindh Rangers to achieve that goal, he said.

Responding to a question, the governor stated that safety and security of common people was among top priorities of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his government was taking all measures to ensure that people enjoy all basic amenities at their doorsteps without any discrimination.

The governor said that since taking over in 2013, the prime minister had focused his efforts to root out terrorism from the length and breadth of the country and was pursuing an ambitious agenda to eliminate poverty and economic deprivation for the common people. "Economic prosperity will immensely contribute to achieving the goals of peace and development in the country," he added.

To a question, Governor Zubair said that as a result of determined efforts by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to curb heinous crimes such as kidnapping for ransom and target killings, terrorist activities had dropped to their lowest level as compared to what the government inherited in 2013.

He complimented the Sindh Police inspector general and the Sindh Rangers director general for their efforts to restore and maintain law and order in the province, especially Karachi. He said that he would provide all possible help and support to eliminate crimes from the city.

Responding to a question, the governor agreed that reduction in street crime in Karachi had not achieved the desired level owing to the fact that police force lacked in numbers to monitor the country's most populous city, which was home to a diverse community.

"Karachi has the largest concentration of Afghan population in the world; there are people from all communities, including Mohajirs, Baloch, Bengalis and Punjabis," he said and added that Karachi police force was half the Lahore police force, which had less population than Karachi.