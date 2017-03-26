KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) General Secretary Liaquat Baloch has said the youth of Pakistan is the asset and future of the country.

He said here on Saturday the future of the younger generation should be secured and they be provided with the opportunities for a healthy competition in the academic field as well as in sports.

Baloch was speaking as chief guest at the Super League Cricket Tournament at Eidgah Ground, Nazimabad, here under the auspices of the JI Youth, District Central. JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and General Secretary Abdul Wahab were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the youth, he said that Pakistan was a very beautiful country and had been blessed with immense resources. “The youth is very talented and should utilise its abilities to serve the country,” he said. Baloch referred to the recently organised Pakistan Super League (PSL) and said that this infused a new spirit in the nation.

He said that he was visiting Gwadar, Turbat and other coastal areas of Balochistan during PSL matches and witnessed a renewed spirit among the people because of the PSL.