KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant commander in the city.

CTD officials said the accused and his accomplices were planning to sabotage the ongoing census process in the Sindh capital. The accused, identified as Abdul Ahad, was arrested by personnel of the CTD’s Investigation Wing. He was arrested in a raid, which was conducted on his hideout near Old Sabzi Mandi in PIB Colony on a tip-off. Addressing a press conference, CTD Investigation SP Naveed Khawaja said the arrested accused was a commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Swat. “He had joined the TTP-Swat in 2008. He is a resident of Buner, a restive district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the senior police official told the media. Sharing details of Ahad’s alleged terrorist activities, the police officer said the accused along with his accomplices had attacked the education minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sardar Hussain Babak, in 2011. The minister had remained unhurt in the attack, but 14 others, including police guards, were wounded in the attack when the militants opened indiscriminate fire on the minister’s convoy, the police official said.

The accused were involved in blowing up the Government College, Buner in 2008, he said. Also, the accused, along with 100 other militants, had attacked an FC check-post in Buner and seized control of the check-post. The security forces later reclaimed the check-post during the Operation Zarb-e-Azb. The police officer said the accused revealed during initial interrogation that a number of militants had gone underground in Afghanistan and Karachi after the Swat operation. He said that Ahad had also moved to Karachi. His several accomplices were hiding in Karachi. “We were now ready to carryout anti-state activities in collaboration with the Jamatul Ahrar and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi,” the police officer quoted the suspected militant commander as saying during the initial investigation. “We had planned to sabotage the ongoing census process,” the police officer cited the suspected militant as saying. SP Khawaja said that arrested suspect’s name had also been included in the list of the most wanted terrorists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in Buner, the police official said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had been informed about his arrest and he would be handed over to the police officials concerned. Further investigation was under way, the police officer said.