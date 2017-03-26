MIRPURKHAS - An acute shortage of water has been persisting in the city for the last one week due to suspension of water supply to Satellite Town and Tando Adam Road water supply schemes.

As a result, people are compelled to buy drinking water from the market and bring water for domestic use from far flung areas. The elected representatives of the people have strongly condemned the irrigation department for suspending water supply to the main water supply schemes without intimation to the authorities of the Municipal Committee of Mirpurkhas.

Sources said the irrigation department allowed the government contractor to resume lining work at the West Jamrao Canal from 88 RD without intimation to the municipal authorities a few weeks ago. As a result, the municipal authorities could not store the required quantity of water in reservoirs of Satellite Town and Tando Adam Road water supply schemes. The entire city of Mirpurkhas is supplied water from these schemes.

Farooque Jameel Durrani, chairman of the Municipal Committee of Mirpurkhas, condemned the irrigation authorities for not informing the committee about suspension of water supply in time. He said the committee had tried to overcome the water crisis, but now there was no water in schemes’ reservoirs. As a result, acute water crisis has gripped the city.

MQM-P MPA and member of party’s Coordination Committee Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali criticised the irrigation authorities and held them responsible for the acute water shortage in the city and its outskirts. He said that hundreds of villages located in surroundings of the city had also been deprived of drinking water due to closure of the canal for lining and de-silting. He said that animals were dying due to absence of water in villages, but the authorities were not ready to take notice of the issue. He alleged that substandard lining material was being used at the canal; therefore, the authorities should order a probe into this issue.

He warned that the district administration and irrigation authorities would be responsible if any incident of violence occurred in the area.

An official of the irrigation department said on condition of anonymity that there was a need to resume the lining work at the West Jamarao Canal and full water supply continued to the Jhurbi Water Supply Scheme for supply of water to the city. He said the issue of water shortage would be addressed after completion of the lining work because lining of the canal would help stop wastage of water. He said that efforts were being made to complete the lining work in time.