SUKKUR - A man was killed and another injured in an accident on Shikarpur Road on Friday.

According to locals, a motorcyclist identified as Nasrullah Pahore, aged around 50, was killed in the accident.

His pillion rider Asghar Shaikh, aged around 40, sustained serious injuries on Sukkur-Shikarpur national highway when their two-wheeler collided with a donkey cart that was coming from the opposite direction. Both were residents of Jhandho Tanwari village near Madeji Town. The area police shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital of Lakhi Ghulam Shah for post-mortem and medical assistance, respectively.

The donkey-cart owner fled the scene.