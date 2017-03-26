KHAIRPUR - Five people, including two women and an infant girl, were shot dead in two Karo Kari-related incidents here on Friday night.

Honour killing, locally known as Karo Kari, is an act of murder due to the belief that the victim has brought dishonour upon the family. In Sindh, women are often killed in the name of Karo Kari, which is believed to restore honour and reputation of a family.

According to Naushehro Feroze SHO Abdul Munam Larik, Hassan Mari allegedly shot dead his cousin ‘S’ and Saleem Phul in Allah Bakhsh Mari Village near Naushehro Feroze. The murders are said to be an act of honour killing.

Naushehro Feroze police shifted the bodies of the victims to Civil Hospital to complete legal formalities.

The SHO said that police had arrested Hassan Mari and were interrogating him.

Separately, Akbar Ali and Zahid Ali allegedly shot dead their sister ‘N’, her nine-month-old daughter Tanzela and their servant Irshad Ali at their house.

Police reached the scene, took the bodies of the victims into custody and shifted them to Taluka Hospital in Tharimirwah.

The incident took place in Tando Mir Ali in the jurisdiction of Pir Wasan Police Station.

Police said they had arrested both the assailants and seized the weapons used in the incident. It’s said that it was an incident of honour killing.