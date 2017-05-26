KARACHI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold the by-election for Sindh Assembly constituency, PS-114, on July 9. The provincial constituency of Mehmoodabad, Karachi had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Irfanullah Marwat, who had won the seat in General Elections 2013 by defeating MQM’s Abdur Rauf Siddiqui. It is pertinent to mention here that Marwat, who is son-in-law of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan, was declared successful candidate from PS-114 in May 11, 2013 elections. But MQM`s Abdul Rauf Siddiqui filed a complaint against Marwat, alleging that he had made the entire polling staff of the constituency hostage.