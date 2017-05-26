KARACHI - Hamdard Foundation Pakistan has distributed more than three thousands ration bags; on the eve of Ramazan in all major cities, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta, each bag contains essential daily use items of wheat, rice, sugar, dry milk, cooking oil, spices, pulses, tea, dates, vermicelli and Rooh Afza in order to share blessings of Holy Ramazan with the poor, as many twenty thousand people will benefit from this ration in the country.

Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan after inaugurating the process of distribution at Al-Majid Hamdard Centre, Nazimabad, Karachi, said that if we would like to sum up the life and achievements of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said in one word that word would be “service” and service to humanity was the foremost motive of Hamdard according to the thinking and vision of Hakim Sahib and we have been still following his tradition to help the needy according to our own capacity.

Usama Qureshi, Managing Director and CEO, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) said that Hamdard was the only institution of Pakistan and maybe of world too whose entire income is spent on education, health and welfare of the people. Sadia Rashid and Usama Qureshi distributed Ramazan ration bags among the poor and the needy that thronged there.

Besides Mutawallia Hamdard, Dr Mahum Munir Ahmed and Director General, Hamdard Foundation, Farrukh Imdad, Hamdard workers in a large number attended the distribution ceremony.