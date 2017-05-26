MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of workers and office-bearers of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro-Electric Workers Union took out a rally here on Thursday from Hesco’s office to local press club in support of their demands.

Led by Muhammad Yousuf Soomro and Abdul Kareem, the protestors were carrying banners and placards in their hands, and were raising slogans in favour of their demands, including increase in salaries of labourers and workers. Despite excessively hot day, they marched through main roads and arrived at the local press club, where addressing the workers Muhammad Yousuf Soomro said that lower grade staff and labourers were working hard but their salaries were less than other staff. “As a result, they are facing great financial problems,” he added.

He demanded the higher authorities to double the salaries of labourers in the coming budget to ensure relief to the labour class.