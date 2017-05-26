KARACHI - Department of Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences, University of Karachi (KU) Chairperson Dr Basit Ansari has said that a healthy society plays a vital role in nation’s prosperity and peace.

Addressing a seminar on Sports Medicine and Fitness, organised jointly by Department of Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences, KU, Sports Department, Government of Sindh and Sports Medicine Association of Pakistan at a local hotel here on Thursday, he said, “Physical fitness is not only a concept, but it reflects a practical approach to human betterment in terms of health.”

He added, “The survival of a nation is undoubtedly dependent on physical fitness which ensures general proficiency in all walks of life, and is inevitably linked to better economic growth.” He further said that prevention of sports injuries through modern taping techniques was today’s requirement and a greater awareness must be spread in this regard. Ansari on the occasion especially focused on sports medicine and fitness. He also discussed the very first Fitness Study Pilot Project, initiated by KU’s Department of Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences and Sports Medicine Association of Pakistan. He lauded the efforts of Seminar Coordinator Dr Humayun Imran Azeemi. Director Sports Sindh Shahzad Pervez Bhatti, who was the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the organisers for successful holding a seminar on such a pertinent issue.

He also distributed shields among the guest speakers and trainers.

Sindh Olympic Association Vice President Engineer Syed Mahfoozul Haq, Secretary Ahmad Ali Rajput, Asian Sports Medicine Association Joint Secretary Dr Ucksy Mallick, Dean Faculty of Science at Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education Dr Humayun Imran Azeemi, Dr Saad Khan, a consultant orthopedic and trauma surgeon, UK Dr Emad Mallick and others also spoke on the occasion.