KARACHI - The skirmish between the Singh government and Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja again came under the spotlight following the assumption of charge by Sohail Anwar Siyal as home minister for the second time.

As Siyal assumed the charge on Thursday, he chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

However, only seven senior police officials from across the province attended the meeting, while majority of them preferred to stay away.

It has been reported that the IGP on Wednesday had directed the police high-ups not to attend any meeting with a minister unless he gave them the permission for that. On noticing the absence of majority of senior police officials in the meeting, Siyal showed concern over the orders of the IGP.

The newly-appointed home minister said that Khawaja was subordinate to the provincial home ministry under the ‘Police Act.

He added that he had far better understanding of institutions’ jurisdictions than him. “However, “I cannot understand the motive behind giving such orders,” Siyal said later while addressing a press conference. He said that he had been informed that the officers going out of station had been directed to report to the concerned headquarters, but Sanaullah Abbasi, Khadim Hussain Bhatti and Aftab Pathan, who were in Karachi, were also told to seek permission from the IGP for the meeting. “Did the police chief seek permission from the Home Ministry before going out of station?” he questioned.

Talking about the law and order situation in the province, the newly appointed home minister said that law and order situation was satisfactory in comparison with other provinces of the country.

He also made it clear to the officials that had not only to maintain law and order in the province, but also ensure smooth flow of traffic during the holy month of Ramadan. The home minister took the credit for transparent recruitments in the police department, saying he did so before Khawaja took over as Sindh IGP.

Earlier on Wednesday, a notification had been issued by the IGP to all the senior officers of the province, in which they had reportedly been asked to seek permission from him prior to attending a meeting with the home minister.

Later the IGP issued a press statement, denying such orders. “No police officer has been barred from attending Thursday’s meeting convened by the newly appointed home minister,” read the statement issued by Central Police Office (CPO).

The statement was released by the spokesperson of the Sindh Police, who explained that officers leaving their designated headquarters for the meeting must inform the relevant departments, which is part of the official procedure.” Later in the evening, the home minister chaired another meeting with the senior police officials at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), but this time he did not face embracement as a large number of senior police officials, ranging from additional IGs to SSPs, were present.

The meeting’s motive was same – the law and order situation and precautionary measures during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan at which Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher briefed the minister about the arrangements police had made for the holy month.

This time the same home minister appreciated the police and also warned of zero tolerance for the police officials found negligent.

It is worth mentioning here that differences between the Sindh IGP AD Khawaja and the Sindh Government have been continuing for the last couple of months, and the provincial government has failed to replace Khawaja despite making attempts twice.

Civil Society, business community and others stood up in support of the IGP, who is considered an honest police officer, while an apex court restrained the Sindh government from taking action against him.

Decomposed body of

MQM-L worker found

Meanwhile, Memon Goth police found a decomposed dead body of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) worker allegedly picked up by security agencies in the wee hours on Wednesday.

According to details, police found body of a young man, bearing bullet and torture marks, from the bushes in Memon Goth area and shifted it to a morgue for autopsy, where the deceased was identified as Furqan Iqbal, associated with MQM-L.

Police said that unknown gunmen took the victim away and shot him multiple times before fleeing.

It further said that empty shells of the bullets were also found from the scene Family members said that Furqan Iqbal had been abducted by the personnel of security agencies, who shot him dead and later dumped his body at an abandoned place. Deceased was a senior worker of MQM Unit 68, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

MQM has time and again condemned the extrajudicial killings of its workers. MQM claims that many as 74 of its workers have been killed during the Karachi operation without giving them the right to defend themselves in courts while hundreds of others are still missing.

Under-trial prisoner escapes

from police custody

Meanwhile, an under-trial prisoner arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) escaped from the police custody on Thursday. The accused was identified as Hussain Narejo. He was arrested by NAB for his alleged involvement in the theft of petrol from Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) reserves where he worked as a storekeeper. “The accused was in judicial custody and was under treatment at a hospital,” said a source in the NAB. “He was not in the custody of NAB. It was the responsibility of court police but before the police could take him to the court for hearing, he managed to escape from the hospital.” Case has been registered while further investigation is underway.