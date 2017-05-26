MIRPURKHAS - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to take out a rally from the post office chowk to local press club on Saturday (May 27) to protest against prolonged unannounced loadshedding, issuance of illegal detection bills by Hesco and non-provision of water by the Irrigation Department.

In this connection, pamphlets were distributed on Thursday to create awareness in people about their issues and their rights. MQM-P District Organiser Mujibul Haq , Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani and Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed visited different markets and bazaars of the city on a hot day and distributed pamphlets among shopkeepers and ordinary citizens and also intimated them about their protes. Talking to media on the occasion, District Organiser MQM-P Mujibul Haq said that Hesco was resorting to unannounced loadshedding and issuing illegal detection bills to its consumers, as a result of which business activities in the city had been suspended and many labourers had been deprived of their jobs.

He alleged that detection bills were being issued to the consumers without any justification. “The only purpose is to cover up power theft and the line losses,” Haq added. He said that Hesco was trying to project people of Mirpurkhas as thieves by issuing them these bills.

Similarly, he said, the Irrigation Department was not ready to supply water to the people even for drinking purposes. He alleged that irrigation department officers, on the pretext of lining of West Jamrao Canal, had stopped water supply to the city, causing great hardships to the people. He further alleged that the department had stopped water supply to East and West Jamrao Canal, Mirpur Minor and Satellite Town water supply schemes. “As a result, acute shortage of water has developed. Even there is a shortage of drinking water.