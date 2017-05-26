SUKKUR - The Excise & Taxation Officer of district Sukkur has announced that the Excise & Taxation Department Property Tax Wing would accelerate its efforts for achieving annual property tax target for the financial year, 2017-18.

Accordingly, tax collection teams have been made responsible for Sukkur Rohri, Pano Aqil and other areas.

The teams will liquidate the government dues of property tax, especially arrears of the defaulters.

The district officer asked all those, whose arrears had not been cleared as yet, to clear their arrears under the property tax within due date to avoid any legal action.