KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Labour & Human Resource Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that media in Pakistan had played a vital role not only in development but also in the restoration and continuation of democracy.

“This is the reason that media is now being considered fourth pillar of the state,” he added.

He was talking to the officers of Information Department after assuming the office as Minister for Information.

On this occasion Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomaro, Director General Sami Siddiqui, Director Press Information Zeenat Jahan and other Directors of Information Department were present.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Information Department was a most significant department of the Sindh Government and it was the responsible make possible publicity and projection of the government developing works through using latest media tools and available resources while the department officers effort to minimize the gap between government and the masses through media as bridge between them.

And their effort play role in reducing the concerns of people by providing them timely and factual information.

Directing all the directors of Sindh Information Department, he said that they should fully concentrate on official matters. He further said that he is fully aware of the issues of Sindh Information Department officials and officer and he must strive hard to resolve them.

On the occasion secretary Information Imran Atta Soomaro and Director General Sami Siddiqui briefed the Minister information about official matters and said that the department is not working only make possible publicity and projection of Sindh Government but also it provide the welfare to the journalists of Sindh and to solve the journalist problem we are effectively functioning. He further said that we also disburse the special grants for journalists and press clubs of Sindh.