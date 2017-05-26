KARACHI - Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dr. Irfan Yusuf Shami has stressed the need to further tap and explore the Uzbek market by identifying the potential areas, besides effectively marketing Pakistani products and services which would surely result in improving the existing trade volume between the two countries.

Talking to KCCI Office Bearers and Managing Committee members during his visit to the Chamber, the Ambassador added that upon assuming charge of Pakistan’s Embassy in Tashkent, it will be one of his first and foremost priority to establish a static display center where chamber-wise details along with samples of Pakistani products and services will be exhibited.

President KCCI Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Senior Vice President KCCI Asif Nisar and KCCI Managing Committee members were also present on the occasion. Expressing deep concern over descending exports of Pakistan, Dr. Shami assured to try his level best to improve Pakistan’s trade ties with Uzbekistan which is a highly potential market for many Pakistani products including pharma, surgical, sports, agricultural products, mangoes, citrus fruits, potatoes and other vegetables etc.

Dr. Shami was of the view that ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan have been improving as direct flights were operating at full passenger and cargo capacity between the two countries. “Uzbekistan Airways, which is operating in 52 countries, has initiated two direct flights a week from Lahore to Tashkent which hardly take two hours to reach destination. More direct flights from Karachi to Tashkent and Islamabad to Tashkent are also being expected, depending on the passenger and cargo traffic from these cities”, he added.

Dr Shami further sought Chamber’s assistance in identifying the bottlenecks, problems, strengthen and weakness hindering trade between the two countries by seeking inputs from those KCCI’s members who have visited Uzbekistan so that steps could accordingly be taken to rectify problems and maximum facilitation could be extended to the business and industrial community of Karachi Chamber.

Earlier, in his welcoming remarks, President KCCI Shamim Ahmed Firpo underscored the need to focus on improving Pakistan’s regional trade with Central Asian Republics particularly Uzbekistan as both countries have been enjoying excellent relations since Uzbekistan came to existence.

He said that the two sides will have to make collective efforts to further explore opportunities of promoting trade and investment, besides exploring the possibilities of undertaking joint ventures either in Pakistan or in Uzbekistan. He also expressed satisfaction over various under discussion initiatives between the two countries, particularly Uzbekistan’s quest to use Pakistani ports like Gwadar for reaching out to international markets.

Shamim Firpo was of the opinion that agreements on establishing banking channels and liberal visa regimes were imperative to improve bilateral trade and investment whereas efforts must also be made to increase business-to-business contacts.