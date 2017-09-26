KARACHI - Flames at a local hard-board factory were doused after 12 hours long struggle involving 15 fire tenders here Monday afternoon.

A KMC fire brigade officer said the fire broke out, last mid night, in the factory located near Shafiq More, North Karachi area, was extremely intense engulfing the entire property in almost no time.

Mentioning that no human loss was caused, he said cooling process at the site was going on and is expected to be completed by this evening. Short circuit was identified as the possible cause of the fire, said the owners of the factory who also alleged delayed arrival of fire tenders at the site causing severe loss to the them.

Chairman, DMC- Karachi, present at the site of inferno, talking to media expressed his sympathy with owners of the gutted factory.

He said lack of facilities are hindering timely and smooth handling of emergency situations in the metropolis.