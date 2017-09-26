KHAIRPUR - In order to celebrate Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) 15 years of excellence, a seminar was organised by the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) here at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Monday under the title, ‘The Role of HEC in Strengthening Office of the Research, Innovation & Commercialization.

Professor Dr Lutfullah Mangi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Shikarpur Campus presided over the event, while Professor Dr Ghulam Abbas Shar, ORIC director, briefed comprehensively about the initiative, progress and achievements of the HEC.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Ghulam Abbas Shar said, “The HEC has streamlined the higher education institutions in pursuit of quality research and innovation. Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur’s ORIC is working effectively in line with HEC guidelines. A number of research projects have been earned by the faculty members.” Professor Dr Lutfullah Mangi said, “The main objective of ORIC is to maintain liaison with industry and academia. By setting up office of ORIC, research and innovation have been enhanced. The HEC’s initiatives are commendable.”

Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, Dean, Faculty of Arts & Languages and Convener of the event said, “We have chalked out a comprehensive schedule of the events in order to mark HEC’s 15 years of excellence under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Parveen Shah.” The HEC focuses on how the academic institutions can play their role for social development and make strategies for faculty development and improving learning and research areas.

Professor Dr Ghulam Sarwar Markhand, Ghotki Campus Director said, “Despite research and innovation, HEC is highly committed to providing quality education to the students of remote areas of the country.

The establishment of Ghotki and Shahdadkot campuses is a glaring example of HEC’s struggle for the promotion of research culture.

Professor Dr Abdur Razak Mahar, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, Professor Dr Amir Hussain Shar, Professor Dr Chandan Lal, Dr. Javed Ahmed Mahar and a large number of faculty members and scholars attended the event.