SUKKAR - Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khushid Shah Monday said that PTI chief Imran Khan had earlier termed MQM an anti state party and he was now licking after spitting for seeking votes from MQM.

“Imran Khan should tender apology first of all for disgracing people of Karachi because it was on the record that he had called people of Karachi sheep and goat for listening Altaf Hussain speech and he had termed MQM anti state party. Today the same Imran Khan is licking after spitting and is going to MQM to seek their votes. Imran Khan has no other agenda than annihilating the system but PPP has the agenda for continuity of democracy and taking forward the country”, he said this while talking to media men here Monday.

He went on to say that only parliament was symbol of vibrant democracy. If there is any problem over chairman NAB issue then its solution lies with the parliament as well. A 12-member committee is there in parliament in this regard.

This committee comprises 8 MNAs and 4 senators. The government and opposition has equal share in this 12 members committee as it consists of 6 members each from both sides. Even then voting is conducted therein and if result comes out fifty –fifty then the matter is sent to election commission and in case it is not resolved at the level of election commissioner then Supreme Court decides the matter.

He went on to say PPP had never indulged in dishonesty. Removing opposition leader from his slot is a new tradition and he has worked honestly as opposition leader for four years and discharged his obligations.

He underlined there should be no dichotomy between the words and practice of politician otherwise how would he lead the nation.

“I had said in media that Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and face the cases. If Nawaz Sharif has struck any deal then he knows nothing in this regard but Imran Khan can tell about it.