KARACHI - The Karachi University has announced the fee schedule for BEd annual examinations 2017.

Controller Examinations notified on Monday that the examination forms and fees of B.Ed. Morning and Evening Annual Examinations 2017 will be accepted without late fees at their respective colleges till October 10 with the fees of Rs. 7,500.

All those candidates who were enrolled in 2011 or earlier and want to appear in the said exam can appear by paying Rs 3,000 as extra charges in addition to the normal examination fee, it was further pointed out.