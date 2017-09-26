KHAIRPUR - A man killed his wife for honour near here on Monday.

According to Faiz Muhammad Bindo police, Nazar Muhammad Narejo fired at his wife Naheed Akhtar Narejo at village Qadir Bux Narejo, which resulted in her instant death. Later, the accused surrendered himself to police.

Police took the body into possession and brought it to Pir Jo Goth hospital for the postmortem. Later, it was handed over to her family members.