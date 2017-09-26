KARACHI - Sindh Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro has said that pharmacy plays an important role in Health Department. He said being a doctor, he knows the importance and requirements of pharmacy department and he would recommend special allocation in the next budget, as it has important role in health department, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

The Minister expressed these views as chief guest at a ceremony which held to mark World Pharmacy Day at Arts Council Karachi.

The ceremony was organised by Pharmacy Graduates Association of Pakistan.

He said Sindh government is taking effective steps to improve health services in the province and in this regard the minister asked those attached with pharmacy department to come forward and help the government.

On the occasion Patron in Chief Pharmacy Graduates Association of Pakistan Dr Zain ul Hasnain, Dr Tanveer Ahmed, Dr Qaiser Sajjad and others also spoke and presented detailed proposals for the improvement of the department. A walk was also held on the occasion.