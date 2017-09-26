KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) delegation, led by party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi here at his residence on Monday.

On arrival, PML-F leaders warmly welcomed the delegation, comprising of Anis Advocate, Raza Haroon, Asfhaque Mangi and Waseem Aftab.

Various key issues of Sindh came under discussion during the meeting.

Later, addressing a joint press briefing, Kamal said that PML-F and PSP had similar ideologies, which centred round the betterment of people. “PSP is contacting every political force of the country with the aim to bring the nation out of miserable situation,” PSP chairman said, and added, “Some people are working on a nefarious agenda to create differences between the urban and rural population of Sindh. Whereas, people of Sindh should unite under the national flag for the progress of Pakistan and eliminate the impression that such conspiracies are working.”

He further said that the entire province was witnessing instability. “People from Karachi to Kashmore are facing number of problems,” Kamal said, and lamented that at many places in the province people were even deprived of clean drinking water. “People of Sindh are our brothers and the party will play its role to resolve their issues,” he expressed determination.

He said that people from various parties were joining PSP, which, he said, confirmed that the party was rapidly becoming popular.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-F chief Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi said the party had kept political gains aside, and was collaborating with PSP with the view to work together for the progress and development of the province.

He said that Kamal had played his role for the development of Karachi and enjoyed a good reputation. “Keeping in view these facts, PML-F and PSP want to join hands to serve people,” he explained.

He informed that various issues, including the working relationship between both the parties came under discussion at the meeting, while the matter of seats would be discussed later.

Criticising Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) provincial government, Rashidi said that the provincial rulers had failed to resolve the issues of people and were busy minting money by hook or crook without any fear. “Time has come that all the opposition parties unite against the illegal acts of the ruling party and form a grand alliance,” he suggested.