KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Monday submitted a request in an anti-terrorism court to name Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Rauf Siddiqui as a suspect in the Baldia factory fire case. Sindh Rangers said that it is important to investigate the MQM leader as the prime suspect of the case, Rehman Bhola, had disclosed his involvement in the incident.

Sajid Mehboob, the Rangers prosecutor, maintained that Siddiqui’s name also surfaced in the Joint Investigation Team’s report for the Baldia case.

Meanwhile, police admitted lack of proof against Siddiqui in a report submitted to the court.

Making the admission before an investigation team, the main accused, Bhola, had said he deliberately set ablaze the Ali Enterprises factory in September 2012 on the instructions of MQM leader Hammad Siddiqui, killing at least 259 workers at the garment factory in Karachi’s Baldia Town area.