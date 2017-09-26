KHAIRPUR - A joint meeting of various law enforcement agencies, Shia ulemas and notables was held here at camp office SSP office on Monday, which was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur.

The Shia ulemas who attended the meeting included Maulana Mazhar Abbas Advocate, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Advocate Imdad Hussain Khamisani, Syed Juman Shah and others.

The meeting reviewed the security and code of conduct to be followed during the holy month of Muharram. Later the participants signed a peace agreement to maintain law and order during the holy month in all eight talukas of the district.

Meanwhile, DC Muhammad Nawaz Sooho and SSP Capt (r) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, along with others, visited the most sensitive routes of mourning processions, as well as Imambargah Hussain, Imam Bargah Qasair-e-Thalha Ali Raza Shah and Balli Waro Pirr (Dilshad Manzil).

During the visit the DC issued directives to the staff concerned for immediately cleaning and repairing the routes through which the processions are to pass and to ensure close coordination with other departments. SSP Khairpur issued directives to provide foolproof security to the mourners, including proper deployment of law enforcement agencies personnel to facilitate better security.

He also directed that walkthrough gates and barbed wires be installed, and every person be frisked properly before being allowed to enter processions or majalis.

“All processions will be monitored through CCTV cameras,” he instructed.

On the occasion, Shia ulemas ensured their cooperation and thanked the district administration for taking security steps.

Later the SSP and DC inaugurated the 15 Madadgar center at Gambat.