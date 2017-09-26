KARACHI - Around two people were killed in separate violent incidents here on Monday Gunmen shot dead a man here in the limits of Surjani Town police station.

Police said that 25-year-old Nadeem Raza, resident of Surjani Town, used to run a medical store in the locality, and was on way to a shop from his residence when unknown assailants abducted him and killed him. Later they threw his dead body near his residence.

Residents of the area found the body in bushes and informed police. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy.

Police, however, has so far been unable to ascertain the motive behind the murder. Later, the body was handed over to his family.

On the other hand, a shopkeeper lost his life when his gun went off accidentally in the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal police station.

Police said that 25-year-old Maaz Ahmed, resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, used to run a confectionery in Gulistan-e-Jauhar where he was handed over the pistol to shop guard as after the shop open. Police said that the gun, which was already loaded, went off and the bullet pierced into Maaz’s head.

Rescuers took Maaz to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Later the body was handed over to his family.

Police took the guard, Maher Ali, into custody and registered the case. Police said that the initial investigation revealed that incident occurred due to a mistake.

Young man shoots

himself dead

Meanwhile, a young man shot himself dead here in the limits of Preedy police station.

Police said that 35-year-old Ranjeet Kumar, resident of Naz Plaza, Sadder shot himself dead over unknown reasons.

It added that the deceased, having psychological deficiencies, ended his life when his family was not at home. Police handed over the body to family after completing legal formalities.

20 suspects held

Separately, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) claimed to have arrested twenty suspects in various raids and operations besides recovering weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Rangers carried out raids in different localities and arrested at least three suspects and recovered weapons from them. The suspects arrested were involved in various sorts of criminal activities while further investigation is underway.

The accused persons would be handed over to the police after initial investigation. Furthermore, police said it had arrested as many as 17 outlaws, including bandits, street criminals, absconders and drug peddlers besides recovering weapons and narcotics from their possession.