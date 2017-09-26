KHAIRPUR - Patients and their attendants are facing lot of inconvenience at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Civil Hospital, Sukkur due to filthy toilets.

Despite the fact that there are 42 sweepers at the hospital, and hefty amounts are allocated for the hospital, the toilets are still unclean, forcing the people to use privately maintained toilets by paying charges.

A large number of patients and their attendants, who come to the hospital from other towns and villages, told this scribe that budgets, worth millions of rupees, were allocated for the hospital, but it seems that the hospital’s administration has no concern with the cleanliness of toilets.