KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that K-Electric will have to pay back the money it has extorted from its consumers and the party's campaign will continue till acceptance of all demands. He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting held here on Wednesday in connection with Jamaat’s ongoing drive.

JI leaders and heads of sister organisations also participated in the meeting.

Naeem made it clear that the party had no plans to postpone its protest outside the Governor’s House on Saturday April 29. “We will protest at all costs,” he resolved.

He warned that the party would have no other option but to besiege the Governor’s House, if the government attempted to interrupt the peaceful protest.

He directed the district and zonal leaders to pace up their efforts for a historic protest demonstration on 29th.

He asked them to ensure participation of people from all walks of life in the event.

The JI leader said categorically that the party’s case was based on solid facts and figures, and not on flimsy grounds.

He also said that KE's de-rated production capacity is 2093 megawatt while NTDC provided to it 650 and IPPs provide it with 350 megawatts of electricity.

“The KE administration is thrusting loadshedding despite the fact that the production capacity of the company is more than the requirement,” he said, adding that Karachi needed almost 2300 megawatts whereas the KE's production capacity and the electricity made available to the company by IPPs and the federal government was almost 3093 megawatts.

Naeem accused the KE administration of being directly responsible for subjecting Karachiites to loadshedding at the time when heat is at its peak. The JI leader said that people of Karachi will not tolerate the current situation any more.

He said that the company with the support of its accomplices in the government and coalition partners looted some Rs200 billion, which it would have to pay back to its consumers.