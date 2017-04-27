KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday expressed concern over the slow pace of work on a major water supply project, K-IV. He was presiding over a meeting on city development projects at his office. The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad Mirchiwala, DMC Chairman Korangi Nayyar Raza, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer.