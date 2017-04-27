KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the prime minister by postponing the meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) has failed to fulfill his constitutional responsibility.

“If you [PM] cannot fulfill your constitutional responsibilities, then hand these over to someone else,” he added.

He was addressing a press conference along with Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro here at the CM House on Wednesday.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah and some other notables of Dadu district announced to join PPP on the occasion.

The CM said he had made necessary preparations to present the case of Sindh with respect to gas, electricity and water in the CCI meeting, earlier scheduled for April 28, but all of sudden, the prime minister has postponed it. “This is sheer disappointment for people of Sindh,” he said, and added “The constitution says the province which produces gas has the first right to use it, but the federal government has denied this constitutional right to the people of Sindh.”

Murad said that under the constitution, the prime minister was bound to convene CCI meeting after every three months. “But the last meeting was held in December in which a committee was constituted under the federal law minister to settle the issue of gas. I had attended that meeting and minutes of the meeting had been approved and now the decision was to be taken in the CCI meeting, but the PM put if off for some other occasion,” he lamented and said “I condemn the decision of postponing the CCI meeting.”

Replying to a question about the ongoing work on motorway (M-9) that connects Karachi with Hyderabad, the chief minister opined that its construction was defective. “We want you to build it properly because it doesn’t look like a motorway,” he added.

Replying to another question about the whitepaper issued by MQM-P, Murad said that his cabinet members had already responded to the baseless allegations leveled by the leaders of MQM-P. “They do not know about the number of administrative divisions and they are talking about issues,” he taunted.

The CM denied that security of MQM-P leaders had been withdrawn, and said it was police’s job to provide security to the people who felt threatened. “Dr Farooq Sattar had requested for security, and he was provided with security accordingly,” he said.

He said actually some people [MQM] had problems with the development schemes he had launched in the city. “Their policy is simple: neither to work for the uplift of Karachi nor let others to do the same,” he said, and added “But I am telling them that I would be serving the people of Karachi with my heart and soul.”

Replying to a question about the kidnapping of Ghulam Qadir Marri and Ashfaq Leghari, the chief minister said, “It doesn’t look like merely a case of kidnapping, but it is something else,” he said, and added some people in another province were involved in it.

Brushing aside the impression that only 40 percent development funds had been utilised during the current fiscal year, the CM said about 60 percent more development funds had been utilised this year than the last fiscal year.

Notables of Dadu announce to join PPP:

Earlier, Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro introduced Zafar Ali Shah, former taluka nazim and general secretary of Awami Ittehad, who along with his other friends announced to join PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, Khuhro said that people were joining PPP because they believed it was the only party where they could be heard and respected.

Those who joined PPP included Zafar Shah, Rehan Hanif, Bakhsahal Khan Panhwar, Moinul Hassan and others.

The newcomers said that they were with Liaquat Jatoi, but since he had joined the PTI, they became disheartened because they thought PTI is a non-serious party.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the new entrants in the party.