Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday initiated the second phase of Go Nawaz Go movement with a sit-in outside the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Amid chants of Go Nawaz Go and No Nawaz No, the party leadership vowed not to relent unless Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigned from his post.

The party workers from six districts of the city participated in the sit-in and chanted slogans: ‘Gali Gali main Shaur hai, Nawaz Sharif chaur hai’ and several others.

Addressing the sit-in, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that they had gathered in front of the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to complain to him that a thief was running the affairs of the country, which he had created after a long struggle.

He said that now members of Bhutto’s party had decided that they will not let the prime minister, who is a thief, rule the country anymore.

“We are here to protest against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is solely responsible for depriving people of the province of their rights and creating shortage of gas, water and electricity,” he said.

Khuhro further said, “It is not me alone, who is calling the PM a thief, but these are the people who consider Nawaz a thief because he has lied to the nation.

Even the judges have now declared him a liar.” adding that the judges had declared that the Sharifs were not so ‘shareef’.

“The game has just begun and now the prime minister would come to know the power of people as they will stand alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in their demand for his resignation,” he said.

Khuhro told the gathering that PPP’s movement was a well-thought-out one. “We will not back out from our demands now,” he vowed.

He accused Nawaz of defaming the country at international level, saying now was the time to take resignation from him.

“Nawaz Sharif is a thief and he will now show some stubbornness to escape court’s verdict against him, but we will never let this happen and he will have to go,” the minister said, and added, “We will try our best to take resignation from him as soon as possible,”

PPP Sindh president boasted that had Benazir Bhutto been alive, she would be happy to see how the party’s strength had increased. “We will continue our struggle unless Bilawal Bhutto Zardari becomes prime minister of the country,” he resolved.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the PML-N had lost confidence of people and the federal government was depriving the provinces of their due rights.

He said that people of Sindh were not being provided their due share in electricity, gas and water. “Therefore, PPP will go to any extent to get people of Sindh their rights,” he expressed the resolve.

“I was the first person to raise the slogan of Go Nawaz Go in October 16 rally at Karsaz and was criticised for it, but now everyone is raising this slogan,” the CM said.

He called upon Nawaz to pay heed to the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) and voice of people, and not only leave his Nation Assembly’s seat, but also the premiership.

“It will be due to our struggle that Nawaz will be forced to resign from his post,” Murad claimed, and added that these sit-ins would convey the message not only to Islamabad but also worldwide.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that there were two justices: one for PPP, whose prime minister appeared before courts and the other for PML-N.

She said that the PML-N leaders had once said that they would change their names if failed to end loadshedding, and now their name had changed from Sharifs to disqualified Sharifs.

“Now Nawaz Sharif has to go as he has failed to add a single watt of electricity and lower the line losses,” she said, adding that the situation could have improved if Rs12 billion, spent on the advertisements of Sharifs, had been spent on raising electricity output.

She further said that now PPP had swung into action and would stand alongside masses against these corrupt rulers.