KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday reached out to the people of Karachi in order to invite them to party’s protest against Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) provincial government, which it blames for failing to provide basic facilities to the citizens of the port city.

PTI leaders visited various parts of the city and distributed pamphlets among people with an invitation to participate in PTI`s ‘Karachi Rights March’ on April 30.

The march will be led by party chairman Imran Khan from Mazar-e-Quaid. PTI central leader Asad Umer, accompanied by other party leaders, went round various areas of District Korangi, including Qayyumabad, Altaf Town, Korangi Crossing and others. Asad distributed pamphlets among the shopkeepers and other people.

Addressing a gathering, PTI leader said that on April 30, large number of people will attend the party’s march to express their support and confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said that the dark days of Karachi were over, and PTI would not leave the Karachiites alone in miserable condition.

“We will be on roads along with Imran Khan to protest against criminal negligence of the provincial government that has resulted in the destruction of Karachi,” Asad added.

PTI leaders also cut a cake in Qayyumabad to mark the 21st foundation day of the party.

The supporters and workers on the occasion raised slogans in favour of Imran Khan and expressed their anger by raising anti- government slogans. Speaking on the occasion, Asad said that Imran Khan’s journey to eliminate corruption from the country was progressing fast as people from various walks of life were joining the party ranks.

He said that PTI was the only political force in the country that had taken solid steps against the corrupt rulers, and hopefully it would send Nawaz Sharif home over Panama leaks.

“Those people, who were claiming to be honest were exposed by Imran Khan, and PTI chairman is the only hope for Pakistan,” he reiterated.

PTI leader Ali Zaidi, along with other leaders visited Old Sabzimandi, Askari Park, PIB colony, Abid Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other parts of District East. Addressing the supporters, Ali said that on April 30, PTI would unveil details of the political deal between the PPP and PML-Nawaz.

He said during the last nine years, PPP remained in power but failed to provide any relief to the people. “Instead it played a key role in the destruction of Karachi and the entire province. PPP has not given any thing to the people of Sindh and remained busy in corruption, and now at the end of its term, it has initiated a protest drive to befool the masses,” he added. He said that people were fed up with the hollow promises of PML-N and PPP and in next general elections, they would vote for the PTI to bring real change in the country.

PTI leader further said that Imran Khan and his team were working day and night to eliminate the culture of corruption from the country and the day will come when PTI leadership would succeed in achieving its goal with the support of people. Similarly, PTI lawmakers Khurram Sher Zaman, Naz Baloch and others visited Zainab Market Saddar and met with traders and shopkeepers.

They invited them to participate in PTI`s Karachi Rights march and play their role for the betterment of the city.