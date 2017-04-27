KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of weapons dumped in a shop by the activists of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L). Ranger’s spokesperson said that the Rangers’ personnel conducted a raid in New Karachi on a tip off, and recovered huge cache of weapons.

He further said that the weapons had been dumped in a shop by the workers associated with MQM-L.

He further said that MQM-L wanted to use these weapons for creating law and order situation in the metropolis. Giving details of the weapons, the spokesperson said that these included four Light Machine Guns, two Semiautomatic Machine Guns, one pistol and ninety bullets. Rangers have appealed to the people of Karachi for their support in order to make the Karachi operation a success.

Body of six-year-old recovered

from filter plant

Meanwhile, police found body of a child from a filter plant located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the precincts of Aziz Bhatti police station.

Police said that six years old Ehsan, resident of Tayyab Goth, was playing near his residence when suddenly he slipped and drowned in the water of filter plant.

Rescuers and police rushed to the spot, but failed to fish him out alive.

Police handed over the body to family after autopsy at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

China-bound donkey hides

seized in Gulistan-e-Jauhar

Meanwhile, police recovered around 5000 donkey hides in a raid conducted on a shop in Gulistan-e-Jauhar here on Wednesday.

Shahrah-e-Faisal police said that the consignment of some 4, 736 donkey hides was ready for export to China when police raided the shop in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 12 and seized the hides.

The donkey meat may be cheaper, but its hides cost higher in the international market, especially in China, where these are used for medicinal purpose.

Not only police seized the hides, but it also busted a gang, including a couple and a foreigner, during the raid.

The 10-member gang has been involved in the business for over six months and has already sent multiple consignments to China.

Though the sale of donkey meat has been reported from various cities of the country, however, Lahore’s name has been making headlines more often for the past few years and Lahore police have busted number of gangs involved in this business.

Quoting the initial investigation, police revealed that donkey meat had already been sold in Lahore.

SHO Afridi said that police had also arrested a Chinese national and six Pakistanis, including a couple. “The gang used to bring the hides from Lahore by train,” he added. Those taken into custody included Tu-Zhong-Xiao, a Chinese national, Afshan Bibi and her husband Ahtisham Ahmed, Daniyal Khan, Faisal Ibrahim and a driver, Jumman, and a loader Zeeshan while the absconders included Muzaffar Abidi, Farooq Memon and Rafi.

“We have recovered total 592 bags each of which contains eight hides,” police explained. “Each skin’s worth is Rs25000 while worth of all hides in an international market is Rs118400000,” Afridi elaborated.

“We are sure that more such gangs would be active across the country,” he said.

The donkey hide is used to make gelatin in China and it is also used in traditional Chinese medicine ‘Ejiao.

The medicine is beneficial in curing blood-related diseases, therefore, its demand has soared up.

Police said that the arrested persons would be handed over to Pakistan Customs for further investigation and legal action.

It further said it was looking for the absconders.