Karachi - Sindh government on Wednesday notified extension in Rangers policing powers under ATA for another 90 days from April 16.

The notification stated that government of Pakistan, in exercise of the powers conferred under the clause (i) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, (XXVII of 1997) has extended the powers conferred upon Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division for another period of 90 days with effect from 16th April 2017. Hence, the Government of Sindh is pleased to deploy the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division to discharge its functions as specified in the said Act as authorised by the Sindh Government, for a period of ninety (90) days with effect from 16th April 2017 to 14th July 2017. It is pertinent to mention here that it took more than five days for the provincial government to agree on extending Rangers policing powers in the province.