KANDHKOT - Students thronged shops and stalls for purchasing text books, helping books and solved papers as the exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II have started in various areas of Sindh.

In this connection, the candidates of first year and second year have started preparation. It is known that during the time of exams, the sale of books increases enormously. Asghar Ali, a shopkeeper, said during the exams, the sale of stationery especially notebooks, guides, solved papers, pens and white papers increased. To a question, shop owner Azhar said, “We always get low profit on the sale of books and stationary from the students. Students are not fully prepared for their exams so that they get help from the solved papers, helping books and various guides. It is observed that in some cases, students are seen getting help from their cellphones as they are permitted to enter in the exam blocks along with cellphones.