MIRPURKHAS - A famous trader, Basheer Ahmed Johri, died here on Wednesday due to illness.

Anjuman-e-Tajiran Mirpurkhas, office-bearers of trade associations and notables, in their statements, have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over his sad demise and condoled with the bereaved family.

52 students caught cheating

in intermediate exams

Teams of BISE paid surprise visits to different examination centers here on Wednesday, where intermediate exams are currently underway, and caught 52 cheaters and one impersonator. Later their cases were forwarded to the disciplinary committee for further action. Strict security arrangements were made in and out of the examination centers while a huge quantity of cheating material was also seized by the teams.

Parents of the candidates waiting outside the examination center in a public school complained that BISE had not chosen a better examination center for private schools’ candidates, adding public school was away from the city and was situated in a forest.

They argued that in hot days it was not suitable place for taking exams.

They demanded the higher authorities to take immediate notice of the matter and ensure setting up examination centers within the city for private schools candidates.