SHIKARPUR - A cop was gunned down here at Kasara Mal Colony near railway station in the limits of New Faudjari Police Station late Friday night.

Akhtar Panhwar, New Faudjari Police Station SHO, told this scribe that few unidentified men opened indiscriminate fire at a police constable, Faheem Ahmed, 35, son of Aftab Ahmed Bhutto, when he was on duty at the main gate of the house of Professor Kewal Ram, Minority Wing Council Shikarpur chairman, resulting in grave injuries to him. “He was instantly shifted to Civil Hospital Shikarpur from where he was referred to Sukkur Hospital for further medical treatment due to his critical condition,” the SHO said, and added, “The cop breathed his last at Sukkur Hospital.”

“The deceased had matrimonial dispute with his relatives,” the SHO elaborated. However, the assailants managed to escape from the scene while before leaving they also took away the official weapon from the cop.

The funeral prayer of the cop, offered at police headquarters, was attended by SSP Shikarpur Umar Tufail, journalists, notables of the area and a large number of cop’s relatives.

Neither an FIR had been registered nor any killer was arrested till the filing of this story, the SHO informed.