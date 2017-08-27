KARACHI - Pakistan’s leading science and technology institution, Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) on Saturday organised its annual final year projects exhibition and job fair on its premises. Chief guest at the event was Hussain Hasham, Member of Board, Usman Memorial Foundation. Moreover, some prominent personalities from the industry like Mohammad Rashid Hussain, Director and Regional Head of K-E, along with Ejaz Ali Mirza, General Manager of K.Electric also joined the event. This year’s final year projects exhibition by UIT showcased, yet again, numerous innovative technology projects that have been thought-out and built by graduating students of the highly esteemed electrical engineering and computer science departments of the institute.