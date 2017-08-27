KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Transport, Labour and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is taking steps for the welfare of transporters.

He was addressing a gathering organised by All Pakistan Dumpers Association in his honour at Superhighway near Al Asif Bus Terminal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Transport said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, like his grandfather and mother, had a clear vision to improve the transport system of Karachi as the transport sector was like an industry, which had importance and impact on country’s economy. “One window facility is being introduced very soon to settle all the issues pertaining to the sector and industry. A committee is being constituted to address all the complaints of transporters pertaining to Excise, Police and other departments,” the minister informed.

“If the transport sector progresses, then the country will definitely progress and grow prosperous as the country’s imports and exports are dependent on transportation,” he added.

Nasir assured the transporters that all their issues like provision of land for the terminals, setting up of customers’ service counters, mobile teams for the purpose, abolishing the lottery system and others would be resolved.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was no less keen to sort out their problems and was working to improve the current transport system in the province.

Earlier, PPP Karachi division Vice President Amanullah Mehsood, Amanullah Khan Niazi, Nisar Jaffery, Haji Aleem Khan, Malik Shafiq Awan and others also spoke.