KARACHI - Light drizzle in different parts of the metropolis turned weather pleasant on Saturday morning.

According to details, Several localities including Water Pump, Aisha Manzil, Kareemabad, Liaquatabad, Malir, Gurumandar and Numaish received light drizzle in the early hours of the morning. Four days after a thunderstorm lashed the city, poor drainage continued to hassle residents in Malir Kalaboard area, where pools of stagnant water remained.

Roads in the locality faced damage due to stagnant rain water, causing a rickshaw to overturn which injured the vehicle’s driver,

Earlier this week, torrential rains left at least 13 people dead in rain-related incidents in Karachi.

Elsewhere in the country, scattered rain occurred in Jhang, Chiniot, Sahiwal, north east Balochistan, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas.

Rain with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan & Kashmir within the next 24 hours, according to the Met Office.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.