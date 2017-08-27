KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed reference in an accountability court against five Sindh government officials including a builder over china-cutting and illegal allotment of 16 acres of land in Scheme 33 Gulzar-e-Hijri.

The court accepted the Reference for hearing. During the course of hearing, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrant for the builder, who is absconder in the case. The court directed to produce the builder Ahmed Zuhair Madani on September 8 by arresting him.

NAB in its reference said that the builder did china-cutting of government land in Gulzar-e-Hijri.

The Bureau said that later the builder in connivance of some government officials got the land allotted illegally and subsequently sold it out. The other accused are former Mukhtiarkar Muhammad Younus Dahri, Tappe Dar Barkat Talpur, Ameen Nazeer, and EDDO Allah Bachaio.