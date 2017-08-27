MIRPURKHAS - Niece of a local Sindhi TV news channel’s reporter Shahid Khaskheli was killed while four other passengers travelling in a motorcycle rickshaw were seriously injured in a road accident near Bilaro Shakh on Mirwah Gorchani and Mirpurkhas road on Saturday morning.

Reports say that a motorcycle rickshaw, carrying niece of Shahid, Perveen Khaskheli, 20, and other passengers was on its way that suddenly a tractor trolley collided with it as a result of which Perveen, also a lady teacher, was also killed on the spot while four other passengers were injured and rushed to Civil Hospital.

Later in the evening, the girl was laid to rest in a local graveyard near village Moula Bux Khaskheli.

Her funeral was attended by hundreds of people, including relatives, villagers, notables and journalists.

National Press Club Mirpurkhas, Sindh Union of Journalists as well as Sindh Sahafi Sangat held a joint meeting here on Saturday in which they expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of niece of reporter Shahid Khaskheli. The participants prayed to Almighty Allah for the salvation of departed soul. They also condoled with the bereaved family.